Sanwo-Olu Swears In More Cabinet Members

…says appointments are not the exclusive right of politicians

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday said that the appointment of a recently retired Permanent Secretary to the post of Commissioner is a testament to all other civil servants and public officers, that the Lagos State Executive Council membership is not an exclusive reserve of external appointees.

“If you have done well and we have seen it, you can indeed get on to this level. And I am sure that other permanent secretaries would aspire to get to that level,” he said.

The governor said this after swearing in two additional members into the state executive council, adding that diligence was a basic criterion for the appointments.

The event, which took place at state executive chambers, Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja saw Engr. Femi Daramola, a former permanent secretary in the Ministry of Infrastructure became Special Adviser to the governor in the Ministry, while Mr Abiodun Ogunleye became Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources.

Welcoming the duo into the state executive, the governor urged them to maintain the qualities that qualified them for the appointment and for which they were known.

He states that their appointment as Commissioner and Special Adviser was informed by the qualities they had exhibited. He also expressed hopes that the duo would bring their experience, expertise, and resolve to deliver on all assignments to bear in the new offices.

On the appointment of Ogunleye as Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, the governors said; “This is an important ministry for us because we met in the conversation on the actualization of the unbundling of that sector as a government. So, carefully, I brought in someone that we believe can help achieve and realise, the energy sufficiency that we require in Lagos”

The governor said it was also borne out of the need to fix round pegs into round holes to meet the yearnings of Lagosians.

“The needs of Lagosisans and the aspirations of every household are that they want power. They want a sector that will be completely unbundled. A sector that will meet the yearnings of citizens and we believe with your expertise and industry knowledge your wealth experience, I know fully well that you will bring those to bear.” Sanwo-olu posited.

In response, Daramola, who spoke for the duo, while appreciating the governor for the opportunity to serve also promised to join other executive members in the path to achieve the Governor’s developmental THEMES Plus Agenda.