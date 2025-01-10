Sanwo-Olu Swears In LASIEC Chairman, Members, Three Perm Secs

Share

The Chairman and members of the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) have been charged to use their professional knowledge, expertise and wealth of experience to uphold the integrity and credibility of the electoral process in the State.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, while reiterating his administration’s unwavering commitment to democracy, accountability, and the rule of law, said, “Credible elections are the bedrock of sustainable development, and we will continue to support LASIEC in fulfilling its mandate.”

Members of LASIEC, who are expected to coordinate the proposed local government elections in Lagos State, include Justice Bola Okikiolu Ighile, whom the Governor says will chair the Commission, Mr Samson Ajibade, Mr Akin Durojaiye Oluwo, Dr Olumide Olusola Metilelu, Mr Abeeb Dapo Aileru, and Hon. Oladele Adekanye.

The Governor also swore in three newly appointed Permanent Secretaries: Mr. Fashola, Abdul Rafiu Omowole; Mrs. Sarumi, Kaphayah Olayemi and Mr. Muri-Okunola, Abdul-Rasheed Abiola. He advised them to be creative to effectively drive the state’s THEMES+ Agenda.

Speaking during the swearing-in of the Chairman and members of LASIEC and the newly appointed Permanent Secretaries at the Banquet Hall, Lagos House, Ikeja, on Friday, Governor Sanwo-Olu urged them to be guided by a deep sense of duty, a commitment to justice, and an unwavering dedication to the people of Lagos State, adding that everybody should work together to build a Lagos where every voice is heard and every vote counts.

He said, “LASIEC stands as a pillar of our democratic framework, entrusted with the noble duty of organising free, fair, and credible local government elections. This is not just an administrative task; it is a sacred responsibility that shapes the future of our communities. I recall vividly the excitement and hope in the air during our last local elections, a testament to the power of democratic participation. This is the spirit we must nurture.

“As you assume this critical role, I urge you to prioritise transparency, fairness, and impartiality. The credibility of any electoral process is the cornerstone of its acceptance.

“Your actions must reflect the highest standards of integrity and accountability. To this end, I encourage you to leverage technology to enhance efficiency and reliability.

“For example, exploring biometric voter registration can significantly enhance accuracy and prevent fraud, while online platforms can improve voter education and access to information.

“Furthermore, fostering robust collaboration is essential. LASIEC must work in synergy with all stakeholders. This means establishing regular consultations with political parties to proactively address concerns, partnering with civil society organisations for effective voter education campaigns, and maintaining open communication channels with the media to ensure transparency throughout the process.”

In a related development, Governor Sanwo-Olu urged the new Permanent Secretaries to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and ethics, provide sound and impartial advice, ensure effective implementation of government policies, foster a culture of innovation and continuous improvement, and prioritise service delivery.

He said the Permanent Secretaries, as role models for the entire public service, must ensure that their conduct, both on and off duty, reflects the values of integrity, transparency, and accountability that the government strives to uphold in Lagos State.

Speaking earlier, the Head of Service, Mr. Bode Agoro, said, “The confirmation of the Chairman and Members of the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission was very timely and could not have come at a better time considering the fast-approaching Local

Government elections in our great State. This will surely enable them to perform their duties in effectively organising elections in all the 20 Local Government Areas and 37 Local Council Development Areas within the State without fear or favour.

“Also, the appointment of three new Permanent Secretaries Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, that we are all witnessing their swearing-in ceremony today, is in line with the need to reinvigorate the State’s policy implementation apparatus, as well as filling the vacancies occasioned by the continuous statutory retirement of Permanent Secretaries from the State Public Service.

“The Lagos State Public Service is fast moving into an era where the quality of work done and individual contributions to the development of the State would play a huge factor in determining their recognition and elevation for greater responsibilities.”

Giving the Vote of Assurance, Justice Bola Okikiolu Ighile and Mr Abdul Rafiu Fashola, who spoke respectively on behalf of the LASIEC members and the Permanent Secretaries, promised to be committed to the assignment given to them and serve passionately to contribute their quotas to transparent and credible elections and the actualisation of the THEMES+ developmental agenda.

