Sanwo-Olu Swears In Ifelodun LCDA Chair

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide SanwoOlu, yesterday, swore in the Chairman of the Ifelodun Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Olufemi Akanbi Okeowo, urging him to be committed to governance at the grassroots level. Sanwo-Olu charged Okeowo, who is returning for a second term, to work closely with stakeholders and deliver results that will directly improve the lives of residents of the council.

Okeowo was elected during the July 12 council polls but couldn’t be sworn in with his colleagues on July 27 because he was indisposed at that time, but he is now fit to steer the ship of governance in Ifelodun LCDA.

Speaking during the swearing-in of Okeowo at the Lagos House, Ikeja, Sanwo-Olu implored all the government officials to give the council chairman all the support that he requires to do his work. He said: “We are encouraged by the fact that he did very well in his first tenure in that local government, and we believe God has given him the power to do more this second term.