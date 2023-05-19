Sanwo-olu Swears In 8 New Perm Secs

Lagos State Governor Babajide San- wo-Olu on Thursday swore in eight newly appointed permanent secretaries. Speaking at the ceremony at Lagos House Ikeja, the governor urged them to continue to do the right thing and work for the benefit of taxpayers.

Sanwo-olu further urged the new appointees to bring to bear their wealth of knowledge for more developmental projects for the benefit of residents. The governor, who enjoined them to be alive to their responsibilities to ensure the THEMES agenda was actualised, said his government would continue to recognize that they are the engine of growth to implement policies.

The Ministry of Water- front and Infrastructure Permanent Secretary Olayinka Patunola-Ajayi promised to ensure that the vision of Greater La- gos is achieved. The new permanent secretaries are Adewuyi Adewale, Adebowale Bashir, Patunola-Ajayi Olayinka Linda and Yusuf Adejoke. Others are Amuni Mustapha, Olushekun Olayide, Obadina Akinbode and Akanbi Ganiat.