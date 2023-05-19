New Telegraph

May 19, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Sanwo-olu Swears In…

Sanwo-olu Swears In 8 New Perm Secs

Lagos State Governor Babajide San- wo-Olu on Thursday swore in eight newly appointed permanent secretaries. Speaking at the ceremony at Lagos House Ikeja, the governor urged them to continue to do the right thing and work for the benefit of taxpayers.

Sanwo-olu further urged the new appointees to bring to bear their wealth of knowledge for more developmental projects for the benefit of residents. The governor, who enjoined them to be alive to their responsibilities to ensure the THEMES agenda was actualised, said his government would continue to recognize that they are the engine of growth to implement policies.

The Ministry of Water- front and Infrastructure Permanent Secretary Olayinka Patunola-Ajayi promised to ensure that the vision of Greater La- gos is achieved. The new permanent secretaries are Adewuyi Adewale, Adebowale Bashir, Patunola-Ajayi Olayinka Linda and Yusuf Adejoke. Others are Amuni Mustapha, Olushekun Olayide, Obadina Akinbode and Akanbi Ganiat.

Post Views: 7

Read Previous

Wike: Bayelsa Unnecessarily Hostile To Rivers Over Demolished Property
Read Next

Bauchi gov promises to improve healthcare sector

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023