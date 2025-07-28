Sanwo-Olu Swears in 57 LG Chairmen, Urges Them to Use Autonomy Wisely

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday, swore-in the newly elected chairmen and vice chairmen across the 57 Local Government Areas and Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) of the state.

He urged them to embrace inclusive leadership and prioritise the welfare of residents. The governor also charged the council leaders, who were elected during the July 12 council poll on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), to be courageous, transparent, and accountable to the people at the grassroots level.

Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony held at the Sports Ground, Lagos House, Ikeja, Sanwo-Olu described the emergence of the chairmen and their deputies as a call to service and selfless leadership.

The governor said the strength of Lagos lies in the vibrancy, capacity, and effectiveness of its 57 local councils, and therefore urged the newly sworn-in chairmen to lead with courage, compassion, and clarity of purpose, adding that they must not be driven by ambition but by service.

He said: “The people have placed in your hands not just votes but their dreams. “Their expectations are clear: better roads, safer streets, functioning health centres, thriving schools, modern markets, environmental sanitation, youth engagement, and community security. “Let the THEMES+ agenda of our administration come alive in your domains.

“Translate our vision in Transportation, Health, Education, Environment, Security and Social Inclusion into projects that impact lives. Let rural communities feel the presence of the government.

“Let our riverine and underserved areas know that they, too, are not forgotten. Governance must be inclusive, equitable, and people-centred. “Your success is our success. The State Government stands firmly with you. We will support you. “We will work with you. But we will also hold you to the highest standards.”