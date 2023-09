Sanwo-Olu Swears In 38 Commissioners, Special Advisers

Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday swore in 38 commissioners and special advisers.

The swearing-in ceremony which took place at the Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, Alausa, Ikeja, signalled the inauguration of the governor’s cabinet for his second term in office.

After some back and forth, the Lagos State House of Assembly, finally confirmed 38 nominees for the governor’s cabinet, with the last one, Tolani Akibu, being confirmed less than 24 hours before the swearing-in ceremony.

The sworn-in State Executive Council members are Mr Layode Ibrahim, Mr Mobolaji Ogunlende, Dr Dolapo Fasawe, Bola Olumegbon, Mr Idris Aregbe, Ms Abisola Olusanya, Mr Moruf Fatai, Mr Kayode Bolaji-Roberts, Engr. Abiola Olowu, Mrs Toke Benson-Awoyinka, Dr Oreoluwa Finnih-Awokoya, Mr Yakub Alebiosu, Mr Lawal Pedro SAN, and Mr Tunbosun Alakeon

Others include Dr Oluwarotimi Fashola, Mrs Folashade Ambrose-Medem, Mrs Akinyemi Ajigbotafe, Mrs Bolaji Dada, Mrs Barakat Bakare, Mr Olugbenga Omotoso, Mr Mosopefoluwa George, Dr Yekini Agbaje, Dr Olumide Oluyinka, Mr Abayomi Oluyomi, Dr Iyabode Ayoola, Sola Giwa, and Tolani Akibu.

Details later…