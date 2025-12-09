Sanwo-Olu Swears In 13th LASU Governing Council

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday inaugurated the newly constituted 13th Governing Council of the Lagos State University (LASU), charging members to provide visionary leadership that will sustain the institution’s growth and reinforce its status as one of Africa’s leading universities.

The swearing-in ceremony, held at the Banquet Hall of Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja, was attended by top government officials, LASU management, and the new council members.

Sanwo-Olu, represented by the Commissioner for Tertiary Institutions, Mr. Tolani Sule, said the appointment of the council underscores the administration’s commitment to maintaining LASU’s academic excellence, stable calendar, and expanding global reputation.

“Your appointment comes at a time when expectations are high and global education is rapidly transforming,” the governor said.

“The council must provide clarity, conviction, and strategic leadership to deepen innovation, ensure financial sustainability, and elevate LASU’s standing globally.”

He praised the outgoing 12th Governing Council led by Sir David Sunmoni for strengthening governance and contributing significantly to the university’s achievements, including becoming the most sought-after institution in Nigeria.

The commissioner reiterated that the governing council is the highest decision-making body in any university, noting that the selection of seasoned professionals across academia, finance, law, and public service was deliberate.

“We trust your collective expertise to strengthen LASU’s governance structure and advance its growth as a globally respected academic institution,” he said.

In his acceptance remarks, Chairman of the new Governing Council, Mr. Babatunde Ogala (SAN), thanked the state government for the confidence reposed in the nine-member team. He assured that the council is prepared to deliver on its mandate.

“Since our appointment was announced, we have been consulting and developing strategies. We are ready to hit the ground running,” Ogala said. He pledged to work harmoniously with LASU management and stakeholders to further improve academic standards.

Members of the newly inaugurated council include Babatunde Ogala (SAN) as chairman; Oluseyi Badmus; Bode Makanjuola; Mojisola Tolagbe Taiwo; Shaffudeen Amuwo; Rafiu Adisa Ebiti; Kofo Durosimi-Etti; Farouk Gumel; Adenike Akanbi; Biodun Hundeyin; and Remi Desalu.

The ceremony concluded with the formal administration of the oath of office, marking the commencement of a new governance era for LASU.