Sanwo-Olu Swears In 10 New Permanent Secretaries, Redeploys Eight

…Charges them to work in harmony with political heads

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Friday swore in ten newly appointed Permanent Secretaries, charging them to work in harmony with their political heads and drive greater efficiency in the state’s public service.

The ceremony, held at the Banquet Hall of the Lagos State House, Alausa, Ikeja, marked another milestone in the governor’s ongoing efforts to strengthen the civil service – the administrative backbone of government.

“With the latest appointments, the Sanwo-Olu administration has now produced a total of 121 Permanent Secretaries since 2019.

Following their swearing-in, the Governor immediately deployed the new appointees to various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), urging them to bring innovation, transparency, and commitment to their assignments.

Sanwo-Olu said the dynamics of modern governance required a public service that was adaptable, efficient, and technology-driven to meet the expectations of citizens.

Speaking at the event, the governor said: “Our citizens expect a public service that is responsive, transparent, and one driven by technology,” the Governor stated. “We cannot keep doing things the old way and hope for different outcomes.

“That is why my administration is committed to institutional reforms; from digital transformation to performance management and from re-engineering processes to developing our workforce.”

He noted that Permanent Secretaries occupy crucial positions that bridge the gap between policy formulation and administrative implementation. “You are the link between vision and execution. Your performance will determine how far we go as a government,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu reminded the appointees that their new positions were earned through years of hard work, dedication, and service, urging them to think strategically, uphold integrity, and challenge inefficiency wherever it exists.

“As you take your oath today, remember you are making a commitment not just to this government, but to every Lagosian who relies on us for opportunities, justice, and hope,” he said. “Serve with empathy, lead with purpose, and work collaboratively with your Commissioners and Special Advisers. The power of government lies in the synergy between policy and administration, between vision and execution.”

Head of Service, Mr Bode Agoro, described the new Permanent Secretaries as a “fantastic set” of technocrats who emerged from a rigorous selection process, including computer-based tests, executive development training, and physical fitness assessments.

He explained that the appointments were made to fill leadership gaps created by statutory retirements in several MDAs, assuring the Governor that the new appointees were eager to contribute meaningfully to the growth and efficiency of the Lagos State public service.

Speaking on behalf of the appointees, Dr Olufemi Omololu, deployed to Health District VI, thanked the Governor for the confidence reposed in them and pledged loyalty, hard work, and partnership with political heads to actualise the administration’s development goals.

Those appointed include Mr Babatunde Mohammed Onigbanjo (Ministry of Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade and Investment), Mr Sanni Omotayo Layemo (Education District II), Mrs Alaka Monsurat Titilope (Office of Internal Audit), Engr. Oyenuga Olutokunbo Olayode (Office of Infrastructure), Mr Rafiu Olawale Ojikutu (Teaching Service Commission), Mr Paseda Olufemi Bamidele (Education District IV), Mrs Garbadeen-Adedeji Oluwakemi Amudat (Audit Service Commission), Dr Pitan Adesola Ayodele (Health District I), and Ms Ogunlana Toyin Rahmat (Cabinet Office, effective November 4, 2025).

The Governor also announced the redeployment of eight serving Permanent Secretaries across various MDAs to enhance administrative efficiency and improve service delivery in the state.

Sanwo-Olu’s latest appointments and redeployments, analysts say, reaffirm his administration’s focus on institutional reforms and building a responsive, transparent, and digitally driven civil service in Africa’s largest subnational economy.