Sanwo-Olu Suspends Aide Over Controversial Tweet

Share

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Monday suspended his Senior Special Assistant on Print Media, Wale Ajetunmobi, over controversial comments on his personal X account regarding the 2020 #EndSARS protests.

Ajetunmobi’s suspension was announced in a statement issued by the Governor’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Gboyega Akosile, titled, “Governor Sanwo-Olu Suspends Aide.”

Ajetunmobi faced backlash after a news report on November 24, 2024, highlighted a since-deleted tweet where he claimed arsonists involved in the 2020 burning of the Television Continental (TVC) station in Lagos had been “hunted down and executed.”

READ ALSO:

He alleged that one of the alleged arsonists, a young boy trading in cooking gas in Ketu, Lagos, was found with an AK-47.

Responding to criticism, Ajetunmobi clarified in a follow-up tweet on Tuesday, November 26, 2024, that the term “executed” was “erroneously used” and that his statements reflected his personal opinion, not the Lagos State Government’s stance.

Despite his clarification, the Sanwo-Olu administration distanced itself from the comments.

“We frown at any form of extra-judicial punishment and will not be a part of any such action. That is not who we are.”

The controversy stems from the aftermath of the October 2020 #EndSARS protests when arsonists attacked TVC’s Ikosi, Ketu premises, leaving over 250 staff unable to work.

The destruction included advanced studios, production rooms, transmission equipment, and operational vehicles.

TVC’s Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Hanlon, revealed that the station’s 500 employees struggled in temporary accommodations after the attack, which caused extensive disruptions to its operations.

Share

Please follow and like us: