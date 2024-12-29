Sanwo-Olu supports LSPWC to fix 459 Roads in 2024

Share

The Governor of Lagos State Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr. Kadiri Obafemi Hamzat have supported the Lagos State Public Works Corporation to carry out various forms of intervention on over 459 roads across the state in the year 2024.

The Corporation’s General Manager, Tokunbo Ajanaku, made this known while speaking on the activities of the Agency within the past twelve months and its projections for 2025.

According to him, the Corporation has remained committed to fulfilling its mandate of ensuring that Lagos roads remain motorable and her drainages are in good condition all-year round as a critical element of the transportation and traffic management leg of the THEMES + agenda under the leadership of the Governor, Mr Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr. Hamzat.

To this end, the General Manager said the Corporation has utilised the huge investment of the Government to enhance the free movement of persons and goods by working on 459 roads across the state, using various forms of intervention, ranging from full rehabilitation to sectional rehabilitation, routine maintenance and palliative work, while also noting that this would not have been possible without the support and purpose-driven supervisory role of the Special Adviser to Mr. Governor on infrastructure, Engr. Olufemi Daramola.

He said further that the Agency has consolidated its all-year-round approach to road maintenance and rehabilitation by carrying out its operations with the use of various maintenance materials which include asphalt premix, interlocking paving stones, cold mix asphalt, boulders, crushed stones as well as lean concrete, all in an attempt to manage the impact of weather condition and other environmental challenges associated with road maintenance operations.

While breaking down the figure, the General Manager noted that the 459 roads worked on, featured various degrees of work such as full rehabilitation, sectional rehabilitation, routine maintenance and palliative work.

Out of the total number, 316 roads were completed while work is ongoing on 143 roads.

To ensure that drainage facilities are able to provide necessary support for road infrastructure through proper flow of water, the corporation also carried out desilting of 433 kilometers of drains and carried out repairs on 0.96 kilometres of drainages.

