Sanwo-Olu Sues EFCC Over Threat Of Post-Tenure Arrest

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has initiated a legal action against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

New Telegraph gathered that the anti-graft agency had allegedly threatened to arrest, detain, and prosecute Sanwo-Olu post-tenure.

The lawsuit was filed through his legal representative, Darlington Ozurumba, and was mentioned before Justice Joyce Abdulmalik at the Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday.

Documented under case number FHC/ABJ/CS/773/2024, the legal action outlines Governor Sanwo-Olu’s argument that his rights to private life, personal liberty, and freedom from unwarranted detention are constitutionally protected under Sections 35, 37, 41, 43, and 44 of the 1999 Constitution.

The originating summons raises seven key questions, seeking 11 reliefs to protect him from what he describes as “unconstitutional threats” from the EFCC.

Among his demands, Sanwo-Olu seeks court declarations that the EFCC’s planned actions violate his rights.

Also he demanded for an order restraining the agency from intimidating, harassing, arresting, detaining, or prosecuting him over allegations relating to his tenure.

He also urges the court to prevent the seizure of his property, international passport, travel documents, or bank accounts linked to him or his family members.

According to an affidavit by Martha Kanu, a litigation secretary at the law firm representing Sanwo-Olu, the EFCC allegedly pressured some of his aides and contractors to make incriminating statements against him.

Kanu claims that political adversaries have manipulated these allegations to paint the governor’s administration as corrupt.

EFCC’s counsel, Hadiza Afegbua, noted that the agency has not received the updated court documents, leading Justice Abdulmalik to adjourn the case to November 11 for further mention.

Sanwo-Olu, who was re-elected for a second term on May 29, 2023, aims to use this suit to uphold his rights to personal liberty, freedom of movement, and property ownership as safeguarded under the Nigerian Constitution and the African Charter on Human & Peoples’ Rights.

