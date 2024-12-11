Sanwo-Olu Stresses Commitment To Economic Empowerment, Poverty Alleviation

""" """

…Empowers 1500 MSMSEs with tools, seed funds

Through various initiatives in the area of skill acquisition, capacity building, and financial empowerment, the Lagos State Government under the administration of Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, is “creating a future where poverty becomes history, and prosperity becomes a reality.

The Governor Made this known on Wednesday at the Blue Roof of LTV8, Ikeja, the venue of the Year 2024 Micro Enterprise Support Initiative (MESI) for Vulnerable and Indigent Residents, where the Governor empowered about 1,500 residents who received empowerment tools such as sewing and stoning machines, pepper grinding machines, hair-dryers, barbering kits, cake mixers, welding machines, tiles-cutting machines, among others.

Speaking at the event, the Governor said that the initiative was another testament to his “administration’s unwavering commitment to creating a Greater Lagos where every resident can thrive and contribute meaningfully to our collective progress.”

Further at the event organized by the Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation (WAPA) Sanwo-Olu said his administration remains steadfast in its commitment to initiatives that promote inclusivity, economic empowerment and poverty alleviation.

He stated that the MESI programme goes beyond giving the state residents financial support, adding: “It is about building a foundation for self-reliance, boosting economic growth, and unleashing the potential of our women.

“It ensures that every woman, regardless of her background or circumstances, has access to the tools and resources needed to transform her life, her community, and Lagos State at large.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu urged beneficiaries of the programme to utilise the tools and resources wisely to grow their businesses, improve their livelihood, and inspire others in their communities.

“Remember, this programme is a stepping stone to even greater achievements, and your success contributes to the larger success of Lagos State,” the governor added.

Also at the event, the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Cecilia Bolaji-Dada, stated that the initiative represented not just a programme, but a beacon of hope for many aspiring entrepreneurs in Lagos State.

Bolaji-Dada commended Governor Sanwo-Olu for his unwavering support and dedication to the empowerment of Lagos communities and for making the Micro Enterprise Support Initiative a reality.

According to the WAPA Commissioner: “These valuable assets symbolize not just tools of trade but instruments of transformation, designed to enable you to grow your businesses and uplift your communities.”

She urged the beneficiaries of the empowerment tools to embrace the opportunities laid before them and work tirelessly towards achieving their entrepreneurial dreams.

