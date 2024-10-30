Sanwo-Olu Speaks On Filing Lawsuit Against EFCC 

Share

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has officially debunked the claims that he initiated a lawsuit against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over purported plans to arrest and prosecute him after his term in office.

Sanwo-Olu who refuted the purported claims in a statement issued on Tuesday by the Lagos State Attorney General, Lawal Pedro clarified that the circulating news is unsubstantiated and without basis.

“Our attention has been drawn to the news circulating in a section of the media, titled ‘Sanwo-Olu Sues EFCC Over Alleged Plan to Arrest, Prosecute Him After Tenure.

“Mr Sanwo-Olu did not sue the EFCC in any court, as he has no reason to do so,” the statement read.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, who still holds nearly three years left in his current term and is protected by immunity, reaffirmed that he has neither been contacted by the EFCC nor investigated in connection with any allegations.

The statement highlighted Sanwo-Olu’s commitment to integrity, resource management, and serving Lagosians.

It further emphasized the governor’s focus on ongoing state development projects and improving lives across Lagos.

The Attorney General emphasized that the governor remains dedicated to fulfilling his mandate, calling reports of a lawsuit “false and misleading.”

