Sanwo-Olu Slashes Red Line Fares By 30%

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday announced that Lagosians will now enjoy a 30% reduction in fares on the Red Line transportation system.

The Governor made this known during the official commissioning of the Abule Egba Bus Terminal.

He stated that the fare reduction was implemented to make the Red Line transportation system more accessible and affordable for residents.

In his address, Sanwo-Olu said, “About six years ago, we pledged to the people of Lagos State to upgrade our public transportation system with modern, sustainable infrastructure to help them meet their daily aspirations.

“Today, we are here in Agege to hand over another public infrastructure that will enable seamless commuting within Lagos and, perhaps, to other parts of Nigeria.

“This infrastructure reflects our commitment to continuously enhancing public transportation, strengthening connectivity, and improving the overall experience for commuters.

“In addition to the Blue and Red Rail Lines currently in operation, we have initiated plans to commence work on the 68-kilometre Green Line from Marina to Lekki Free Zone and the 60-kilometre Purple Line from Redemption Camp in Ogun State to the Volkswagen area on the Lagos-Badagry Expressway, where it will connect with the Blue Line.

“Before the close of 2024, I signed a historic Memorandum of Understanding with the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI) and China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) to bring the Green Line to life.

“The Green Line will link Marina to key areas such as Victoria Island, Lekki, Ajah, and other communities along the Lekki-Epe corridor.

“It is projected to move over one million passengers daily at peak demand, redefining the public transport system in Lagos.”

Sanwo-Olu also highlighted that the rail systems are already improving mobility for Lagosians, adding that the state government is committed to further enhancing bus services.

He revealed that Lagos is expecting the arrival of new Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and electric buses by the third quarter of 2025.

These additions, he said, will expand the current fleet, improve bus availability, and reduce waiting times for commuters.

The Governor emphasized that these infrastructure developments were made possible through taxpayers’ contributions and urged Lagosians to safeguard the assets.

In her welcome address, the Managing Director of the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), Mrs. Abimbola Akinajo, reaffirmed the state government’s vision of an integrated public transport system that allows for easy commuting.

She noted that for over 20 years, LAMATA has been dedicated to realizing this vision.

“A good transport system relies on sustainable infrastructure that ensures seamless connectivity.

“This is why this administration prioritizes Traffic Management and Transportation as the first pillar of its T.H.E.M.E.S Plus agenda,” Akinajo stated.

She further explained that the Lagos State Government has continued to invest in public transport infrastructure, including rail, bus services, and waterways.

To properly coordinate bus operations in communities, modern bus terminals have been provided.

“Bus terminals are crucial as they offer a central location for passengers to board and exit buses while connecting to other modes of transportation,” she added.

Akinajo explained that the state government has already established bus terminals in Ikeja, the Oshodi Transit Interchange, Ajah, Oyingbo, Yaba, Ojota, and Ifako-Ijaiye, with the Iyana Ipaja Bus Terminal currently under construction.

She also noted that, like its predecessors, the newly commissioned Abule Egba Terminal is equipped with modern facilities, including loading bays, a terminal building with a customer service area, a waiting area, spaces for restaurants and commercial services, offices for ground staff, public conveniences, a water treatment plant, and provisions for green energy.

