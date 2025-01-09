New Telegraph

January 10, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
January 10, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Breaking
  3. Sanwo-Olu Signs N3.366trn…

Sanwo-Olu Signs N3.366trn 2025 Budget

The Executive Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Thursday signed the 2025 Appropriation Bill of N3.366 trillion into law.

This development was announced in a press statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Gboyega Akosile.

Speaking on his official X handle on Thursday, January 9, Akosile said the Governor Sanwo-Olu signed the 2025 budget at the State House in Ikeja.

READ ALSO

According to him, the budget which is N3.366 trillion is meant for the continuation of the great works of the Sanwo-Olu administration in Lagos State.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Normalcy Returns To Chad’s Presidential Palace
Read Next

ICPC Charges El-Rufai’s Ex-Chief Of Staff With Money Laundering
Share
Copy Link
×