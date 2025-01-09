Sanwo-Olu Signs N3.366trn 2025 Budget

The Executive Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Thursday signed the 2025 Appropriation Bill of N3.366 trillion into law.
This development was announced in a press statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Gboyega Akosile.
Speaking on his official X handle on Thursday, January 9, Akosile said the Governor Sanwo-Olu signed the 2025 budget at the State House in Ikeja.
According to him, the budget which is N3.366 trillion is meant for the continuation of the great works of the Sanwo-Olu administration in Lagos State.
