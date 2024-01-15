Sanwo-Olu Signs N2.267trn 2024 Budget Of Renewal

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has signed into law the States 2024 Appropriation Bill as approved by the state legislative arm.

The approved budget size is N21.743 billion higher than what was presented to the House of Assembly due to Additional provisions to enforce the completion of ongoing projects.

Recall that the governor had presented an estimated budget for the 2024 fiscal year tagged ‘Budget of Renewal’ to the Lagos State House of Assembly for consideration.

According to the statement, the budget estimate was consequently passed last Friday and was subsequently transmitted to the governor for assent. He has now passed the Appropriation Bill as approved by the Legislature.

“For the purpose of clarity, the approved budget size is N2,267,976,120,869 (Two trillion, two hundred and sixty-seven billion, nine hundred and seventy-six million, one hundred and twenty thousand, eight hundred and sixty-nine naira); comprising N1,315,545,553,871 (One trillion, three hundred and fifteen billion, five hundred and forty-five million, five hundred and fifty-three thousand, eight hundred and seventy-one naira) for Capital expenditure and 952,430,566,998 ( Nine hundred and fifty-two billion, four hundred and thirty million, five hundred and sixty-six thousand, nine hundred and ninety-eight naira) for Recurrent expenditure (58:42).

“The approved budget size is N21.743 billion higher than what was presented to the House of Assembly due to Additional provisions to enforce completion of ongoing projects. Further details of the Appropriation law will be provided by the Hon. Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget.

“The impact of this Appropriation law will be determined by the effectiveness of its implementation”. The governor’s statement read.

While expressing the determination of his administration to ensure that the goals and objectives of the budget are maximally realised for the benefit of all Lagosians and in line with our THEMES+ development agenda, Sanwo-Olu said: “We will work assiduously to ensure the completion of ongoing projects and ensure the effective take-off of new ones”, he said, while reiterating the importance of collective responsibility of all concerned towards its successful implementation. Stressing that the commitment of citizens to discharging their civic obligations as and when due is key.

“As a government, we will continue to be guided by the highest standards of transparency and accountability in the management of resources put in our care.

He thanked the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa and all members for their cooperation and commitment which ensured the expeditious consideration and passage of the Budget.