Sanwo-Olu Signs MoU With BOI To Deepen Safety Culture In Lagos

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Bank of Industry (BOI) to strengthen occupational and public safety across the state.

The signing ceremony took place during the 2025 Lagos State Occupational Safety and Health Conference, held at the Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, with the theme: “Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) as a Catalyst for Nation Building.”

Speaking after the signing, conducted on behalf of the Lagos State Safety Commission (LSSC) Governor Sanwo-Olu said the partnership would ensure that safety remains central to governance and business operations.

“We will work with you to ensure that we’re not just saying it; we want to actually have safety first in everything that we’re doing,” he said.

The event also featured the unveiling of 28 new Occupational Safety Officers, with the Governor decorated as their Commandant. He explained that the initiative is aimed at entrenching a culture of accountability and self-regulation among businesses.

Reflecting on the COVID-19 pandemic, Sanwo-Olu recalled how Lagos’ safety structures helped avert a major crisis. He noted that the state pioneered innovative protocols, including digital registration systems and gradual reopening measures, which allowed businesses to operate safely.

“We have registered almost 20,000 businesses in one form or another, where from the comfort of the office they can remotely see and assess what you’re doing and give you a clean bill,” he said.

The Governor stated that the initiative had strengthened compliance and accountability across sectors such as construction, manufacturing, education, hospitality, and event management.

“The enforcement is coming down because people are now understanding that they can self-regulate, knowing what is expected of them,” he said.

He commended the Lagos State Safety Commission for its “giant strides” and urged the new safety officers to act with fairness and discretion.

Director-General of the Safety Commission, Mr. Lanre Mojola, said compliance levels across the state had significantly improved, reducing the need for enforcement. He added that new regulations have been introduced to cover swimming pool control, construction safety, and dangerous goods transportation, noting Lagos’ strategic role as Nigeria’s commercial hub.

Mojola also highlighted the launch of Occupational Safety Officers as a pioneering initiative in Africa, revealing that over 20,000 facilities had registered with the Commission and provided GPIS (Geographic Pictorial Information System) evidence for remote safety monitoring.

He disclosed that the Commission is leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) to predict and prevent incidents through a Domestic Safety Platform developed in collaboration with the Ministry of Justice, the Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, and LASRRA.

Commissioner for Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relations, Mr. Olugbenga Oyerinde, in his welcome address, reaffirmed that occupational and public safety remain a top priority for the Sanwo-Olu administration.

“Every Lagosian deserves to live, work, and move freely without any fear,” he said. “This conference has become a platform to host leaders of thought, safety practitioners, policymakers, and industry players who come together to exchange ideas, review progress, and chart pathways for safer workplaces and communities.”