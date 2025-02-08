Sanwo-Olu Signs MoU For Lekki-Epe Int’l Airport Construction

Share

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a globally renowned construction firm, Summa Group, for the development and construction of the Lekki-Epe International Airport.

Governor Sanwo-Olu who made this announcement on his official social media platforms on Saturday emphasized that the new airport project is a crucial step in advancing connectivity, economic growth, and global investments in Lagos.

According to Sanwo-Olu, the project aligns with his administration’s long-term vision of transforming Lagos into West Africa’s premier economic hub.

The Lekki-Epe International Airport is expected to enhance travel efficiency, ease congestion at Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), and provide new business opportunities for investors and residents in the Lekki-Epe corridor.

READ ALSO:

With major infrastructural developments already underway in the area, including the Lekki Free Trade Zone, Dangote Refinery, and Deep-Sea Port, the new airport will serve as a catalyst for industrial and commercial expansion in the state.

Sanwo-Olu reiterated that Lagos remains a leader in infrastructural innovation, positioning itself as the gateway to Africa’s economic future.

Share

Please follow and like us: