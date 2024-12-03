Sanwo-Olu Signs Lagos Electricity Bill Into Law

Share

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Tuesday officially signed the Lagos State Electricity Bill into law.

The ceremony held at Lagos House Alausa Ikeja had in attendance the state Deputy Governor, Kadri Hamzat, members of the state Assembly, as well as the state executive council members.

According to the Governor, the electricity bill has been in the works for some years, and finally, Lagosians can be sure of a steady power supply.

Sanwo-Olu also commended the state House of Assembly for ensuring the speedy passage of the bill, adding that the bill will change the socio-economic value of citizens in Lagos State.

READ ALSO

The state Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Biodun Ogunleye, said the electricity law signed will provide an additional grid for Lagos State and also put an end to blackouts in the state.

“There will now be regular power supply. Host community development Trust fund, which will provide opportunities for communities to develop power plants,” he said.

The Lagos State Electricity Law 2024 is a comprehensive plan of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s resolve to address longstanding challenges in the energy sector.

Share

Please follow and like us: