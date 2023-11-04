Sanwo-Olu Signs Executive Order Creating Lagos Int’l Financial Centre Council

As part of efforts to make Lagos the number one financial hub and choice destination for investors from all over the world, the state Governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu has signed an Executive Order, establishing the Lagos International Financial Centre (LIFC) Council.

The governor also said that the state will be making history as the first African participant at the prestigious Lord Mayor’s Show in its upcoming 805th procession, courtesy of its collaboration with EnterpriseNGR, a member-led advocacy group that promotes the growth and development of Nigeria’s Financial and Professional Services (FPS) sector as a catalyst for economic development.

Speaking at the inauguration of the council, held at the Lagos House, Alaus, Ikeja on Friday, Sanwo-Olu said the invitation of the Lord Mayor, Professor Michael Mainelli, to the event stands as a resounding endorsement of Lagos State’s commitment to excellence. It is also recognized for its increasing economic prominence.

He also said that the invitation resonates with the newly inaugurated LIFC council’s mission of establishing Lagos as a global financial hub, attracting investments that will fuel sustainable economic development”, said the governor.

While addressing a gathering comprising members of the state executive council and the leadership of EnterpriseNGR, led by seasoned banker, investor, and Chairman of EnterpriseNGR, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, Sanwo-Olu explained that he will be co-chairing the Council with Imoukhuede, adding that other members will be drawn from the Lagos state executive council and the leadership of Enterprise NGR.

While disclosing that the LIFC Council is birthed as a product of the groundbreaking partnership with EnterpriseNGR, the governor also emphasized that the LIFC will use the opportunity of the Lord Mayor’s appearance to showcase the vast investment potential of Lagos to the whole world in a bid to position the City as number destination for investment from across the globe.

The governor pointed out that the objectives of the LIFC Council are unambiguously stated in Executive Order 3 which he signed. He also affirmed that it would help guide the partnership with Enterprise NGR on the part of helping in the realization of the vision of establishing Africa’s premier International Financial Centre in Lagos in line with the economic recovery plans of the Federal Government.

‘’Lagos is not just going to London for the parade and pageantry; this visit has a more strategic purpose, stressing that it “is a prime opportunity to showcase Lagos on a global platform.

The newly inaugurated LIFC Council signifies not just an institutional milestone, but a commitment to a bold vision—positioning Lagos as the beacon of financial innovation in Africa”, Saneo-Olu explained

He also said that: ‘’Lagos and Nigeria’s enduring history with the United Kingdom reflects a proud Commonwealth partnership since gaining independence in 1960.

Nigeria remains dedicated to fostering diplomatic and economic ties, presenting abundant investment opportunities in sectors such as oil, finance, technology, agriculture, healthcare, and infrastructure.

“This resilient partnership, combined with Nigeria and Lagos’ commitment to growth, creates a promising landscape for UK investors eager to contribute to and benefit from the nation’s dynamic and expanding economy,’’ he added.

Also speaking, EnterpriseNGR’s Chairman, Mr Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, said ‘‘EnterpriseNGR stands as a catalyst for transformative change in Nigeria’s Financial and Professional Services sector” with a vision that extends beyond advocacy, stressing, “It’s a commitment to incentivize investments that go beyond financial gains.

‘’As we embark on this historic delegation to showcase Lagos on the global stage, we recognize the profound significance of attracting investments. Investment isn’t merely a transaction; it’s a catalyst for job creation, driving sustainable development and fostering a symbiotic relationship between investors, the State, and the communities at large” He said.

For the Chief Executive Officer of EnterpriseNGR Ms. Obi Ibekwe, “EnterpriseNGR’s participation in this historic delegation to the Lord Mayor’s Show underscores the critical role we play in driving transformative change within Nigeria’s Financial and Professional Services sector.

‘’We are not just advocating for growth; we are actively working to create a dynamic, interconnected, and thriving FPS sector. The inauguration of the Lagos International Financial Centre (LIFC) Council is a testament to our unwavering commitment to fostering strategic partnerships that contribute to the economic prosperity of Lagos and Nigeria.”