Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Monday officially approved the ₦4.4 trillion budget for the 2026 fiscal year, signing it into law.

The signing ceremony was held at the Conference Room of Lagos House, located within the Alausa Secretariat in Ikeja, Lagos.

The Lagos State House of Assembly had earlier approved the spending plan in January, describing it as the “Budget of Shared Prosperity.”

The legislation authorises total expenditure of ₦4,444,509,776,438 for the 2026 financial year.

Those in attendance included Deputy Governor Dr Obafemi Hamzat, members of the State Executive Council, Head of Service Bode Agoro, lawmakers of the Lagos State House of Assembly, and other key stakeholders.

While presenting the appropriation bill to the House in November 2025, Governor Sanwo-Olu stated that the budget was crafted to encourage prosperity and ensure that development benefits residents across the state.

“Our mission remains clear: to eradicate poverty and build a Lagos that works for all.

“Our vision continues to guide every fiscal decision we make—to deliver a Greater Lagos where shared prosperity is not an aspiration but a lived and felt reality,” the governor said.

Sanwo-Olu added that the budget is structured around four core pillars: a human-centred development approach, modern infrastructure, a vibrant economy, and effective governance. These pillars, he noted, are aligned with the state’s T.H.E.M.E.S+ Agenda.