Sanwo-Olu Showcases Lagos At African Cultural Festival In Pennsylvania

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Sunday attended the African Cultural Festival in Pennsylvania, United States, where he highlighted the strength of Africa’s creative economy and the role of youth in shaping the continent’s future.

Speaking at the Rhythms of Africa concert, Governor Sanwo-Olu delivered a keynote address, stressing that Lagos remains at the heart of Africa’s growth trajectory due to its dynamic youth population and thriving creative industry.

READ ALSO:

He also participated in the Celebration of Excellence Awards, which honoured individuals and organizations for their outstanding contributions to Africa’s culture, development, and global partnerships.

Sanwo-Olu noted that platforms like the African Cultural Festival not only celebrate heritage but also deepen global recognition of African innovation, resilience, and creativity.