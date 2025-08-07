Sanwo-Olu: She Contributed Her Quota To Journalism Devt

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has mourned the passing of Dr. Doyin Abiola, the first former female Managing Director and Publisher of the National Concord newspapers and wife of the late winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, Chief MKO Abiola.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement issued on Wednesday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, described the late Abiola, who died on Tuesday at the age of 82, as an Amazon in the media industry. He said Doyin, during her lifetime, especially at a younger age, contributed her quota to the growth and development of journalism in Nigeria as a reporter, features writer, group features editor and the first Nigerian woman to be an editor and Managing Director of a Nigerian national daily.

Sanwo-Olu said Doyin Abiola’s death is a great loss to journalism and the media industry in Nigeria. He said: “On behalf of my family, the people and government of Lagos State, I sympathise with the Abiola family over the death of an accomplished journalist and media manager, Dr. Doyin Abiola.

“I also commiserat with the deceased friends, colleagues, and journalists in Nigeria. “Dr. Doyin Abiola etched her name in gold in the media industry as the first Nigerian woman to be an editor and managing editor of a national daily. “She was a role model to many journalists in Nigeria, having nurtured and given opportunities to many media practitioners who have become leading voices in the journalism profession and leaders in different sectors.”