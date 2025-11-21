…Backs Regional Strategy, Stronger Policing Framework

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Thursday took centre stage at the South-West Zonal National Security Summit in Ikeja, reaffirming his administration’s unwavering commitment to a stronger, smarter and more coordinated regional security architecture.

Delivering the Governor’s message at the event, Executive Secretary, Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF), Mr Ayodele Ogunsan, said Sanwo-Olu is championing a dynamic, technology-driven, community-supported model of security that can effectively respond to the evolving threats in the region.

He stressed that the Governor believes regional synergy, not isolated efforts, is the key to long-term stability.

Ogunsan added that the Governor is pushing for a harmonised South-West security framework that integrates local intelligence, improved police capacity, and enhanced collaboration among the military, police, and state-backed community outfits.

According to him, the Sanwo-Olu administration sees security “not just as an operational necessity, but as the backbone of peace, investment, and economic growth.”

The summit, convened by the Senate in collaboration with the Lagos State Government, brought together stakeholders from security agencies, government institutions, traditional councils, religious bodies and civil society, all of whom echoed the urgency of adopting indigenous security solutions, including the long-debated establishment of state police.

Senator Tokunbo Abiru (Lagos East) said similar forums had been held across the six geopolitical zones and emphasised the need for deeper inter-agency cooperation to confront worsening insecurity.

Speaking for traditional rulers, the Alara of Ilara, Oba Olufolarin Ogunsanwo, called for community-based policing, annual recruitment of at least 30,000 new police officers, greater use of modern crime-fighting technologies, and more job opportunities for young people to curb restiveness.

Senator Ibrahim Jimoh (Ondo South), sponsor of the bill establishing the summit and a doctoral holder in War Studies, noted that extremist threats such as Boko Haram fall under non-conventional warfare, demanding strategic civilian-military collaboration rather than brute-force responses.

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, insisted that creating state police remains the most realistic route to securing communities and stabilising the country.

However, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr Jimoh Olohunwa, speaking on behalf of South-West security operatives, opposed the establishment of state police.

He argued that existing structures, including Amotekun and the Neighbourhood Watch, already complement the Nigeria Police Force and mitigate regional threats. He warned that proliferating security outfits could lead to bureaucratic confusion.

Civil society groups, represented by Comrade Rasak Olokoba, pushed back, saying Nigeria’s roughly 33,000 police officers are grossly inadequate for a population exceeding 250 million. They called for better welfare packages, life insurance, and enhanced working conditions for security operatives.

Representatives of Christian and Islamic groups also urged the government at all levels to prioritise improved welfare for security personnel, stressing that better motivation would enhance professionalism and reduce compromise.

The summit featured participation from the Lagos Police Command, military representatives, LASTMA, Neighbourhood Watch, KAI, traditional rulers, religious leaders and other civic organisations, marking another critical step toward redefining the South-West’s internal security framework.