Sanwo-Olu Set To Unveil N500bn ‘Produce For Lagos’ To Boost Food Security

The Lagos State Government is scheduled to launch a N500 billion “Produce for Lagos” tomorrow to enhance food security and boost agricultural productivity.

The Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Systems Abisola Olusanya yesterday described the programme as a landmark Offtaker Initiative that leverages private sector participation and inter-state partnerships to tackle Lagos’ food supply challenges.

She said: “Lagos is the economic heartbeat of sub-Saharan Africa, but because of our limited land size, large-scale agriculture is a challenge.

“Therefore, collaboration is not optional, it is inevitable. The Produce for Lagos initiative represents our commitment to building a resilient and sustainable food system.

“We are deliberately forging partnerships with upcountry states and the private sector to ensure that food keeps flowing into Lagos consistently, affordably, and in good quality.”

According to her, the initiative will be implemented across four core pillars of Private Sector Investment, Bulk Aggregation, Organised Food Value Chains and Health and Nutrition Impact Olusanya said over N3 billion worth of agricultural produce had been transacted through Lagos’ aggregation hubs, showcasing the potential of a structured food logistics system in the state.

She said the state’s AgroInnovation Club, a support platform for young agripreneurs to access mentorship, funding, and technical assistance, is part of programs designed to herald the Offtaker police.

The commissioner said: “Through platforms like the Agro-Innovation Club, budding enterprises now have support systems to help them grow.

We’ve seen several businesses flourish through this model.”

Olusanya stressed that food insecurity is no longer just an economic issue but a public health concern, hence the urgency and scale of the state’s intervention.