Sanwo-Olu Set To Open 5 Roads In Ikeja, Bariga, Gbagada, Akoka Today

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is set to hand over more projects to Lagosians, with the opening of a network of five roads in Ikeja Government Reservation Area tomorrow.

Also to be inaugurated are six major roads (4.7kms) across three Local Governments and Local Council Development Areas in Akoka, Bariga and Gbagada.

Disclosing this in a press release sent to newsmen on Tuesday, Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, said the projects, which will be inaugurated on January 9 and 10, further attests to Governor Sanwo-Olu’s resolve to sustain the delivery of modern and enduring infrastructure that will make transportation across Lagos easy and smooth.

According to the statement, “the 4.7-kilometre arterial roads to be commissioned on Thursday, January 9, include St. Finbarr’s Road, Asani Street, Tijani Ashogbon Street, Jagunmolu Street, Shogbamu Street, and Diya Street traversing University of Lagos Main Gate, Akoka to Deeper Life Church in Gbagada.

In Ikeja GRA, five strategic networks of roads – Oba Dosumu Street, Oduduwa Way, Oduduwa Crescent, Sobo Arobiodu and Sasegbon Streets – measuring 6.134km, with an improved drainage network that will stem the perennial flooding in the area, will be commissioned on Friday, January 10. Omotoso’s statement also urged residents to remain observant and cooperate with the Lagos State Government to ensure that these roads not are not vandalized.

He said Governor SanwoOlu’s administration will continue to upgrade old roads and build more for the benefit of residents in fulfilment of his promise to Lagosians.

