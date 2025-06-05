Sanwo-Olu Seeks Synergy To Strengthen Real Estate Sector

Share

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has called for synergy between the public and private sectors to strengthen the real estate industry in Nigeria.

He said his administration will continue to provide policy direction for the private sector for investments, adding that several measures have been put in place for physical planning and urban development to address the issue of building collapse.

Sanwo-Olu spoke during a courtesy visit by leadership of the International Real Estate Federation – Nigerian Chapter (FIABCI-Nigeria), led by the President of FIABCI Africa and Near East Region, Mr. Adeniji Adele.

He said: “It is not only the government that can do it. It is the private sector that can take the lead. We will provide the policy direction, but the private sector must ensure that they continue to make those investments and organise themselves.

“For us, technology is one of the things that have signposted Lagos as one of the acknowledged technologically driven cities in the world.

“There is a report that came out about a week and a half ago that says Lagos is the highest receiver of growth in terms of technology.”

