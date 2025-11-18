Sanwo-Olu Seeks Support For Lekki-Epe International Airport

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday appealed to investors to support making the Lekki–Epe International Airport project a reality.

He made the call during the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) National Aviation Conference in Lagos. According to him, the airport is designed to transport at least five million passengers annually and serve as the aviation backbone of the Lekki industrial corridor.

He said the state is aggressively securing investment opportunities around the project to build an industrial district supported by the new airport. Sanwo-Olu said: “The Federal Government has granted approval to Lagos State to build a new international airport in the Ibeju–Lekki area as a public-private partnership project.”

He added: “Lekki–Epe International Airport is not a vanity project. It is a strategic response to decongesting MMIA and building resilience; positioning Lagos as West Africa’s preferred hub; unlocking new opportunities in MRO, training and aviation services; and supporting the Lekki industrial corridor, which is already home to the Lekki Deep Sea Port, the Free Trade Zone, the Dangote Refinery and Petrochemical Complex, and an emerging industrial and residential city.”