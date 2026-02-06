Sanwo-Olu Seeks Stakeholders Support As Lagos Unveils Financial Hub Plan

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has called for sustained collaboration among public and private sector stakeholders following the unveiling of the Lagos International Financial Centre (LIFC) blueprint, as part of efforts to position Lagos as a globally competitive financial hub. The governor made the call at the Lagos State House, Marina, during the presentation of the IFC Phase 1 Report.

Sanwo-Olu, who chairs the Lagos International Financial Centre Council (LIFCC), described the initiative as a strategic economic reform aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s financial ecosystem and enhancing the country’s competitiveness in the global market.

According to him, the project, conceived about two years ago, is designed to attract international capital, deepen financial markets and create sustainable economic opportunities for Lagos and the nation.

Sanwo-Olu stressed that the success of the LIFC would depend largely on long-term vision, policy stability and continuous stakeholder engagement, noting that the project had been structured to be institutional rather than personality-driven.

He said: “For me, it is about leadership and confidence. If you can envision it, then you can achieve it. “What we are laying today is a foundation for future generations. This is not just about Lagos; it is about building an enduring economic legacy for Nigeria.”

The governor disclosed that significant groundwork had already been completed through policy engagements, technical partnerships and institutional capacity building, adding that the next phase would focus on implementation, regulatory reforms and structural alignment.

He commended the United Kingdom government and TheCityUK for their technical and financial support, noting that credible international financial centres are built on strong regulatory frameworks and strategic investment partnerships.

Sanwo-Olu further revealed that key state and federal institutions were being integrated into the project’s implementation structure to ensure continuity beyond political transitions. He urged stronger public-private sector synergy, stressing that risk-sharing and joint investment strategies were essential to achieving the project’s objectives.