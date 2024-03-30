Sanwo-Olu seeks reduction in prices of goods, services

Lagos State Gover- nor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yester- day charged traders and businessmen in the state and Nigeria in general, to ensure that they re- duce the prices of goods and services, to reflect the appreciation in the value of the national currency, the Naira. Sanwo-Olu gave the charge during a Com- bined Special Prayers pro- gramme for the President and the country in Com- memoration of Easter and Ramadan Celebrations. The event, which was organised by the state’s Ministry of Home Affairs held at Lagos House, Ike- ja. While congratulating Nigerians on the ap- preciation of the Naira, Sanwo-Olu said: “Naira savings is now the order of the day”, saying that citizens should be hap- py as Nigerians that “we are holding on to our currency and which will improve our exchange values.”

He maintained that the strengthened exchange rate ought to reflect in the cost of goods and ser- vices, adding that “People cannot continue to give reasons while it went up and now that it’s coming down, it also needs to re- flect on the cost of rice, beans, tomatoes and that is the message for all of us because we want to be our brothers keepers. We want to ensure that the suffering of the people is brought to an end.” The governor appre- ciated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for taking on the mantle of leadership and working with all the sub-nationals, who he also thanked for believing in his (Tinubu’s) government.

He said: “We are begin- ning to see the benefits of it. My wish is for all of us to enjoy the season, to be as peaceful as always, to do things in moderation and ensure that we maintain the sanctity, peace and tranquil- ity that Lagos is known for.” He said: “We just fin- ished our Easter prayers, which coincided with the birthday of the President. We have offered prayers and we wish him all the very best. I also want to wish all Lagos residents, in all of our Christian faith, a Happy Easter celebration.