Sanwo-Olu Seeks Partnership With Mastercard

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said his administration is committed to making the state a knowledge warehouse. He said this when a Mastercard delegation from Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (EEMEA) led by President Dimitrios Dosis visited him yesterday. He said: “Part of our vision is for Lagos to become the knowledge warehouse; a city where anywhere in the world if you need anything in terms of innovation, knowledge and skills, you will come to Lagos.”

His spokesman Gboyega Akosile said the governor indicated the state’s interest in a mutually beneficial partnership with Mastercard. According to SanwoOlu, the development of backend infrastructure by the state government will help Mastercard’s investment drive. He said his administration is open, willing and eager to make technology a way of life, adding that there is a lot the government and Mastercard can jointly develop and take forward in the area of technology.

