Sanwo-Olu Seeks Partnership Among FG, NASS, Govts

Lagos State Governor, Babajide SanwoOlu, has called for concerted efforts on the part of all arms of government and the citizens to create a livable country that everyone would be proud of. Sanwo-Olu spoke yesterday during a courtesy visit by the National Assembly Joint Committee on Works at the Lagos House, Marina. The Joint Committee comprised members of the Senate and House of Representatives Committees on Works, led by Senator Barinada Mpigi and Akin Alabi, respectively. Sanwo-Olu noted that there are challenges even with the huge opportunities in Lagos.

He therefore stressed the need to build more infrastructure, maintain existing ones, and make funding available to keep them in proper shape to serve the people of Lagos better. He said: “We want to thank President Bola Tinubu for his great vision in ensuring that different parts of the country have meaningful, impactful, and purposeful governance, and he is showing it in all of his various interventions. “The latest being the Renewed Hope Infrastructure Fund that the government is trying to put together.

“Lagos deserves, desires, and requires some of the infrastructure that you have gone around to inspect because it is important for us to build additional infrastructure. “But more importantly, it is important to maintain and preserve existing infrastructure because these are assets that belong to all of us, the Nigerian people. “For us as a government, we see ourselves as partners with the National Assembly and the Federal Government, because indeed, what we see at the end of the day is that our people get service. “It is about the Nigerian conversation.

It is about building our economy, nation, and country. “We are excited that those investments are being made, and we want to assure you that this investment will be put to good use, preserved, and maintained properly. “We will ensure that it brings about economic development for our people.” Sanwo-Olu, while commending the joint partnership between the Senate and the House of Representatives, encouraged members of the 10th National Assembly to continue to be passionate about their constituencies and ensure representational governance.

He said: “We are all partners in progress, and what I will encourage you to do is let us not be deterred by whatever force that is trying to bring us down. “Let us not be discouraged by forces of ethnic dimension, issues around kidnapping, banditry, and unwarranted death. “That is not who we are. We are people who are driven by the willingness to create wealth, make life meaningful for citizens, and create opportunities for one another.”