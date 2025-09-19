Sanwo-Olu Seeks Deeper Ties With UAE

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday expressed his administration’s willingness to deepen bilateral ties with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to drive growth and development.

He said this during a courtesy visit by the Consul-General of UAE, Salem Aljaberi. Sanwo-Olu, represented by his deputy Obafemi Hamzat, expressed willingness to partner with the UAE for mutual benefits and to strengthen the relationship.

According to him, the state government is willing to work with the office of the consul general to ensure that it strengthens ties in key areas of mutual benefit.

The governor said the state was willing to work with the UAE to increase business relationships and seamless operations. He recalled that the consul general’s predecessor had a good relationship with the Lagos government.

He said collaboration between the state and UAE would increase the goals of the state government in terms of innovation and development. Aljaberi said the UAE and Nigeria had consistently pursued meaningful partnerships, while Nigerians, especially Lagosians, were considered as brothers.

According to him, the trade relationship between the UAE and Nigeria is based on respect and brotherhood. He said: “We share the same values and the same culture. In the coming years, we need to be the number one partner with Nigeria.’’