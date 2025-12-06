Sanwo-Olu Seeks Continued Steadfastness At Lagos APC Stakeholders’ Meeting

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has praised the All Progressives Congress (APC) members, particularly leaders and stakeholders in the state, for their unwavering support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, describing them as leaders fully committed to the Asiwaju vision and Nigeria’s progress.

He also used the occasion to thank APC governors and members across the country for their loyalty to the party’s programmes, especially the Renewed Hope Agenda, urging them to remain steadfast in spreading the administration’s message to secure the party’s future electoral victories.

Sanwo-Olu described President Tinubu as “the best man to lead Nigeria to her promised land.” He charged party faithful to continue preaching the Renewed Hope message, noting that their dedication has been central to APC’s strength and stability in Lagos.

He was speaking at the closing session of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) meeting also held in Lagos, Sanwo-Olu lauded the governors for spending more than 12 hours deliberating on governance, security, and reform priorities.

He highlighted their unity and joked about their colourful attire, likening it to “masquerade regalia,” while inviting them to the forthcoming Antimorosia Annual Festival.

The governor reaffirmed that APC governors are fully committed to ensuring the success of the Tinubu administration. He commended PGF Chairman, Governor Hope Uzodimma, for expanding the forum’s membership and said the governors’ visit demonstrated solidarity and a stronger resolve to unite party structures across the country.

Uzodimma described Lagos as “the headquarters of the Renewed Hope Agenda” and thanked his colleagues for their resilience and support for the President’s reform efforts. He said the meeting was aimed at advancing national development and rallying stakeholders behind Tinubu’s leadership as the administration pushes forward with the Renewed Hope vision.

Security also featured prominently at the PGF meeting, with Sanwo-Olu revealing that several recommendations would be forwarded to the national security commission and the President. Lagos Assembly Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, and Lagos APC Chairman, Cornelius Ojelabi, likewise commended the governors for supporting national stability and reaffirmed the party’s commitment to strengthening peace, unity, and prosperity across the nation.