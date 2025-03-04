Sanwo-Olu Seeks Collaboration In Fight Against Malaria

Share

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Iziaq Salako have launched the “Pathway to Malaria Pre-Elimination and Digitisation Programme in the State.

During the launch, which was held at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, on Tuesday, the governor called for collective action, urging all stakeholders, including government agencies, healthcare providers, community leaders, and citizens, to collaborate in the fight against malaria.

He acknowledged that while success may not come overnight, sustained efforts and unwavering resolve could lead to a malaria-free Lagos.

The initiative aims to revolutionise malaria control in Lagos State through digital innovation and strategic public-private partnerships.

While addressing an audience of global partners, policymakers, health practitioners, and pharmaceutical stakeholders, Governor Sanwo-Olu emphasised the socioeconomic burden malaria imposes on Lagosians and noted that the disease hampers productivity, drains household incomes, and disrupts educational pursuits, particularly among modest earners.

The governor stressed that eradicating malaria is not just a health imperative but also an economic necessity that could significantly boost the state’s GDP.

Governor Sanwo-Olu highlighted the importance of accurate diagnosis, urging residents to adopt a “test-before-treatment” approach.

He cautioned against self-diagnosis and the assumption that all fevers are malaria-related, advocating for transparency and prompt testing to ensure appropriate treatment.

The governor also lauded the integration of digital tools in the programme, which will enable real-time tracking of malaria cases, thereby enhancing the efficiency of interventions.

Sanwo-Olu also commended the state’s Ministry of Health and its partners for their transparent presentation of data and ongoing efforts to meet the 2025 targets for malaria elimination.

Sanwo-Olu reiterated the critical role of community engagement in malaria prevention.

He encouraged Lagosians to become advocates for the programme, disseminating information about preventive measures and the importance of testing before treatment.

The governor expressed optimism that with collective effort, the state could rewrite its malaria narrative and achieve significant public health milestones.

“To my fellow Lagosians: this fight belongs to each one of us. Let us embrace preventive measures like eliminating mosquito breeding sites and adopt a “test-before-treatment” approach to ensure accurate diagnoses.

And let us remain vigilant in protecting ourselves and our loved ones from this disease. We can rewrite the story of malaria in Lagos State from one of loss and struggle to one of triumph and progress.

This programme is our legacy, a gift to future generations who will inherit a healthier, stronger Lagos”, he said.

On his part, the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Iziaq Salako, expressed delight at Lagos State’s pioneering initiative, recalling the state’s early efforts in malaria case management under former Governor and current President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He commended the new program for aligning with the Federal Ministry of Health’s ‘Rethinking Malaria’ concept, launched in April 2024, which aims to fast-track malaria elimination through strategic shifts.

He noted that Lagos State consistently records the lowest malaria prevalence in Nigeria, with a 2021 survey indicating a two per cent prevalence rate.

The minister expressed confidence that with concerted efforts, the state could achieve pre-elimination status, serving as a model for the rest of the country.

The minister noted the critical role of the private sector in healthcare delivery, noting that approximately 50-60 per cent of Nigerians seek treatment first in private health facilities.

He emphasised that the programme’s focus on public-private sector synergy is essential for enhancing diagnostic accuracy and addressing malaria-negative fever protocols.

Salako also highlighted the discrepancy in malaria positivity rates between private and public sectors, underscoring the need for innovative solutions to improve healthcare outcomes.

Commissioner for Health in Lagos State, Prof. Akin Abayomi, emphasised that malaria remains a major public health challenge, contributing to mortality, economic burden, and reduced human capital development.

He noted that while Nigeria bears the highest malaria burden globally, accounting for 27 per cent of global cases, Lagos State has successfully reduced its prevalence to 2.6 per cent, positioning it in the low transmission category.

He credited this progress to sustained interventions, private sector partnerships, and digital health innovations.

The Commissioner explained that achieving malaria pre-elimination requires continued efforts in early diagnosis, effective treatment, and vector control measures such as indoor residual spraying and larviciding.

Abayomi also highlighted a shift in malaria diagnosis and treatment, moving away from presumptive treatment to a ‘test, treat, and track’ approach.

He stressed that digital integration in health services would improve accuracy in diagnosis, ensure appropriate use of anti-malarial drugs, and prevent drug resistance. He urged healthcare workers to embrace thorough patient evaluations, moving beyond assumptions of malaria as the primary cause of fever-related illnesses.

