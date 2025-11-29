Sanwo-Olu Salutes Tinubu, Oyetola On Nigeria’s Return To IMO Category C

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, on Nigeria’s successful return to Category C of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) Council.

In a statement issued on behalf of the Lagos State Government and signed by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, Sanwo-Olu described the development as a milestone that reinforces Nigeria’s rising stature in the global maritime arena.

Nigeria reclaimed its seat on Friday after a decisive victory in the Category C election for the 2026–2027 biennium. The election, held during the IMO General Assembly in London on November 28, marks the country’s first return to the Council in 14 years.

Governor Sanwo-Olu commended President Tinubu for providing the leadership that has strengthened maritime governance and restored international confidence in Nigeria’s maritime reforms.

According to him, the result reflects a firm commitment to repositioning the maritime and blue economy sectors as engines of national growth. “The results are here for all to see and feel,” the governor said.

He also praised Minister Oyetola, CON, who led Nigeria’s delegation and coordinated over a year of strategic diplomatic outreach culminating in the election victory.

“Dr Oyetola’s tireless efforts, strategic diplomacy, and clear vision for Nigeria’s maritime future were instrumental to securing this victory. His leadership continues to elevate the nation’s standing in international maritime affairs,” Sanwo-Olu noted.

Details from the IMO election indicate that Nigeria’s return is widely viewed as an endorsement of the country’s strengthened maritime security architecture, improved regulatory environment, and renewed engagement with global maritime partners under President Tinubu’s administration.

The Lagos State governor expressed confidence that the regained Council seat will stimulate investment, improve port efficiency, and support ongoing efforts to build a resilient and globally competitive maritime sector.

Governor Sanwo-Olu further pledged Lagos State’s unwavering support for federal initiatives aimed at enhancing maritime safety, expanding the blue economy, and promoting sustainable development across Nigeria’s waterways.