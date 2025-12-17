Sanwo-Olu Rewards 177 Outstanding Public Servants With Cars, N165.5m

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has charged public servants in the State to remain diligent, consistent and committed to excellence, assuring them that hard work and dedication would always be recognised and rewarded by his administration.

The governor gave the charge yesterday while speaking as Special Guest of Honour at the Special Luncheon with Outstanding 177 Public Servants for the Year 2025, held at the Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja.

Addressing the awardees, Sanwo-Olu described the occasion as a moment of gratitude and affirmation of the values of professionalism and excellence within the Lagos State Public Service.

He said: “Today, I take a moment to express how happy I am to be with you on this very special occasion. “This is one opportunity I genuinely cherish because it allows me to come out and say ‘thank you’ to you.”

He noted that the State, through the Office of the Head of Service, had deliberately identified excellence and rewarded it, stressing that recognition should not be treated as a one-off gesture. “The State, through the Office of the Head of Service, has identified a skill, an excellence, something special in you.

“You are all winners. Excellence is not seasonal. If you are excellent, you must continue to be excellent consistently,” he added. Sanwo-Olu urged civil servants to continually develop and refine their strengths.

He said: “Once you have identified that skill in you, continue to oil it. Don’t let it run down. “It will be difficult sometimes, but please keep it up. Hard work will not go unnoticed.”

He also commended Lagos public servants for projecting the State positively both nationally and globally, recounting feedback from foreign visitors impressed by the professionalism of the workforce. “We had foreign visitors this afternoon, and they told me clearly that Lagos staff are professionals.

That is not me; it is you. You are showing that the Lagos public service works,” the Governor stated. At the event, five outstanding officers in the junior category received N5 million each, while other junior awardees were given N500,000. In the senior category, five officers received car gifts, while others were awarded N1 million each.

The governor also announced the appointment of the Director General, Office of Transformation, Creativity and Innovation (OTCI), Mrs. Toyin Anjous-Ademuyiwa, as a Permanent Secretary, applauding her contributions to public sector reforms.

Earlier, the Head of Service, Mr. Bode Agoro, said a total of 177 officers – 99 senior and 78 junior staff – were selected for the awards after a rigorous and transparent process from 312 nominations received across Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

“These officers distinguished themselves through dedication and commitment to duty. “They emerged from a very rigorous and transparent process and were found worthy of recognition,” Agoro said.

He thanked Sanwo-Olu for his unwavering support for the welfare and wellbeing of the Lagos workforce, describing the Governor’s presence as a strong morale booster.