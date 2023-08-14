Sanwo-Olu Reveals Why He Paid Unexpected Visit To Lagos Island Hospitals

Mr Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, Governor of Lagos State has revealed why he paid an unexpected visits to Island Maternity Hospital and Lagos Island Hospital.

According to him, his visit to the hospitals was his desire to personally see the conditions and assure staff adherence to the health treatment programme, which pays for natural deliveries, Caesarean sections, and prenatal care performed in state-owned hospitals.

This was contained in a statement issued on Monday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Gboyega Akosile.

He added that the health programme is a component of the relief measures implemented by the state administration to ease the suffering that citizens are experiencing as a result of the strategy to eliminate gasoline subsidies.

He said, “I need to come and see things for myself to know where our intervention is specifically and generally needed,” the governor said.

According to the statement, Sanwo-Olu walked into the hospital unannounced at exactly 6:35 pm.

The statement reads, “At 6:35 pm, the governor walked quietly into the hospital’s maternity ward where two expectant mothers were being examined.

“One of them, Odeyemi Omowunmi, is heavily pregnant but she is not yet due for delivery. The 37-year-old expectant mother was compelled to take admission weeks ahead of her scheduled delivery.

“Odeyemi’s forced hospitalisation was as a result of her unstable blood pressure — the condition that led to two previous miscarriages. In order not to lose the pregnancy, doctors advised Odeyemi be placed under constant observation until she is due for childbirth.

“The care is free of charge. The medical expenses are completely covered under the health palliative scheme declared by Governor Sanwo-Olu across the Lagos State-owned General Hospitals.

“The health palliative covers the cost of normal pregnancy delivery, Caesarean section and antenatal care done in the state-owned hospitals.

In a chat with the governor, Odeyemi said: “My husband and I live in Abule Egba, where I started antenatal care at a private clinic. I was seven and half months into my pregnancy when they discovered that my blood pressure was too high. My husband feared that I might lose the pregnancy again, having had two successive miscarriages.

“We were referred to the Island Maternity Hospital for advanced medical examination when doctors told me I must be admitted for continued observation. My husband did not want me admitted initially because of the cost. But we were told the care is completely free. We didn’t believe it until I started getting treatment without anyone asking us to pay a dime.”

Numerous pregnant ladies have benefited from the free delivery and antenatal care provided by the Lagos-owned hospitals since the free medical services began on August 1st.

Akinsola Dorcas, the Chief Matron in Charge, led Sanwo-Olu around the maternity ward.

The governor next went to the 10-story Doctors’ Quarters at Lagos Island Hospital in Odan, where he personally conducted an audit of the facilities after learning that a house officer there had recently passed away from injuries sustained in an elevator mishap.

Sanwo-Olu evaluated the quarters’ residences, shops, and power supply systems on the scene. Dr. Segun Ogunlana, a member of the House Officers, led him.