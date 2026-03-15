Sanwo-Olu Resuscitates Monthly Environmental Sanitation

• Wants collective responsibility.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, yesterday, symbolically flagged off the re-introduction of the Monthly Environmental Sanitation Programme in Lagos State, urging residents to take greater responsibility for maintaining a cleaner and healthier environment.

The exercise, organised by the Lagos State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources, was held along the Mushin–Agege Motor Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, yesterday, symbolically flagged off the re-introduction of the Monthly Environmental Sanitation Programme in Lagos State, urging residents to take greater responsibility for maintaining a cleaner and healthier environment.

The exercise, organised by the Lagos State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources, was held along the Mushin–Agege Motor Road corridor and marked the government’s renewed effort to revive environmental consciousness and community participation in sanitation across the state.

Speaking during the flagoff ceremony in Mushin, Gov. Sanwo-Olu emphasised that the government alone cannot keep Lagos clean, stressing that residents must take responsibility for the condition of their surroundings. “A clean city is not achieved by the government alone. It is built by the daily actions of the people who live in it,” the governor said.

He noted that the state of streets, markets, drainage channels and other public spaces reflects how seriously citizens take their responsibility to the environment and to one another. “In a city as large and dynamic as Lagos, maintaining a clean and healthy environment must remain a collective civic duty,” he added.

The governor explained that the sanitation exercise would now be observed on the last Saturday of every month between 6:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m., but without any restriction on movement.

He recalled that the monthly sanitation programme was once a nationwide practice observed on the last Saturday of every month, when residents cleaned their surroundings and cleared blocked drainage channels. According to him, although a court judgment later ended the restriction of movement that previously accompanied the exercise, the responsibility of maintaining a clean environment remains unchanged.