Sanwo-Olu Restates Commitment To Growing MSMEs With Food Festival

In the last five years, the Lagos State Government has sustained efforts to encourage Micro, Small, and Medium (MSMEs) sized enterprises with a focus on boosting the agricultural value chain in the state.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu stated this at the Muri Okunola Park, VI, venue of the grand finale of the Lagos Food Festival held themed: “Taste of Culture”.

Speaking during the event organised by the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Systems, Sanwo-Olu said the annual event is targeted at wealth creation and improvement of the state’s economy.

He enthused that the effort has yielded results, churned out numerous agripreneurs, and countless micro, small, and medium enterprises in the food value chain.

San-Olu explained that the event has served as a viable platform where opportunities are highlighted for wealth creation and improvement of the economy of the state.

The Governor restated the commitment of his administration to collaborate with private sector players to boost the food value chain and ensure sufficiency.

In a chat with a journalist at the event, the Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Systems, Abisola Olusanya explained that the state Government remains resolute in using the food Festival to boost entertainment, tourism and culture.

She added that with the right infrastructure in place to ensure food price reduction in the Market while engaging students of tertiary institutions to be part of the food system.

The event featured displays by various artists and groups who performed various Lagos native folk songs and culinary skills.

The highlight however came when the Governor participated in cooking “Efo Riro” wraps with the popular Lagos culinary artist, Chef T.

