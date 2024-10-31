Sanwo-Olu Restates Commitment To Good Governance

Share

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday re-emphasised his administration’s commitment to promote values that underpin good governance as a means of ensuring a future where the state’s economic environment will empower and uplift its citizens.

While asking Nigerians, particularly Lagos residents, to join hands with the government to promote these values, the governor stressed the importance of crucial roles of the private sector in the effort to enhance peoples’ lives through good governance.

Sanwo-Olu made this known at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Annual Conference of the Chartered Institute of Directors held in Lagos.

As read in a statement by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, the governor listed strong governmental institutions, effective leadership and an unwavering commitment to transparency as factors that will build a strong and thriving economy.

He noted that the theme of the conference; “Good Governance as a Catalyst for Economic Recovery, Growth, and Development;” captures current challenges and illuminates a path toward a more resilient and prosperous future.

While stressing his administration’s dedication to principles of good governance, Sanwo-Olu also maintained that the private sectors must adhere strictly to ethical standards for them to fulfil their corporate and professional responsibilities.

This, he said, was not only a moral obligation, but also became expedient in view of economic realities. “Here in Lagos State, we are deeply committed to embedding these values in every facet of our administration.

We have launched reforms to strengthen institutions, promote transparency, and ensure accountability across sectors.

“Capacity-building initiatives equip our public servants with the skills needed to drive meaningful economic growth, and we are seeing the fruits of these efforts across the state.

