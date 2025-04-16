Sanwo-Olu Restates Commitment To Building Innovative Leaders

Share

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has reaffirmed his government’s commitment to developing resilient, creative, and innovative leaders through inclusive policies under the THEMES Plus agenda.

The Governor emphasized his administration’s focus on empowering youth, women, and people living with disabilities.

Speaking at the 2025 Lagos Leadership Summit, Sanwo-Olu reflected on his leadership journey, highlighting the importance of continuous learning, self-improvement, and surrounding oneself with knowledgeable individuals.

He encouraged young Nigerians to prioritize education, demonstrate excellence, and view leadership as a call to service.

Also speaking, former Works and Housing Minister, Babatunde Raji Fashola (SAN), emphasized the need for unity and inclusive governance.

He urged leaders to collaborate in promoting national integration, as outlined in the Nigerian Constitution.

Fashola stressed that true leadership involves ensuring that no one is left behind, regardless of their background.

The title of Fashola’s keynote address, “The Inclusion Imperative: Why No One Wins When Leadership Leaves People Behind,” highlighted the importance of committed leadership in translating constitutional ideals into reality for all Nigerians.

He encouraged stakeholders to promote unity and reject exclusionary ideologies.

Share