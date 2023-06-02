Sanwo-olu Releases 49 Inmates In Commemoration Of Second Term In Office

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved the release of 49 inmates from various correctional facilities across the state. The Governor signed the Release Order on the 26th of May, 2023 in cognizance of his inauguration for the second term in office as Governor of Lagos State on the recommendation of the Advisory Council on the Prerogative of Mercy.

The exercise, according to a release on the Lagos State official website is pursuant to the provisions of Section 212 (1) (2) of the 1999 Constitution of The Federal Republic of Nigeria (As amended).

The Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy in reaching its recommendations exercised due diligence in its deliberation of the applications in line with the applicable guidelines, the information provided by the correctional authorities, the nature of the offence, period of incarceration, age, health and also the behavioural conduct of the inmates.

The approval for the release of the inmates is also in line with the commitment of the governor to decongest correctional facilities in the state as part of the Justice Sector Reform.