June 3, 2023
Sanwo-Olu Receives Arsenal Star, Bukayo Saka

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu on Saturday received the Arsenal star, Bukayo Saka at the Marina State House.

Taking to his official Facebook page, Governor Sanwo-Olu shared pictures of his visit.

Captioning the photo, he wrote, “Exciting day at the State House, Marina today as I had the pleasure of hosting my favourite #Arsenal player, Star Boy Bukayo Saka. I also enjoyed receiving my own signed Saka Jersey.

“As a proud #Gunner, I’m incredibly proud of their inspiring run in the Premier League with such a young team.

“Their determination has motivated many and shown us the power of youth. We’re committed to bringing that same spirit to grassroots football in Lagos.

“Together, let’s create opportunities for our talented young players. Thank you for visiting me, Bukayo and I look forward to next season. #COYG”

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid02RDGwGtPnBVYHp8otzUDrRTPMJ7ZDBWfU16DxUEaxgjYEvap9qZma8X5patxYPQ44l&id=100044468168228&mibextid=Nif5oz

