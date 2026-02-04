Sanwo-Olu Receives American Streamer, Kai Cenat In Lagos

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday, received popular American streamer Kai Cenat, at the Lagos House in Marina.

The Lagos State Government made this known in a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the governor on New Media, Jubril A. Gawat, in a post on X.

Gawat said Cenat, who is on his second visit to Lagos, paid Governor Sanwo-Olu a courtesy visit and shared his experiences during his stay in the state.

READ ALSO:

“Kai Cenat is in Lagos to follow up on some projects and initiatives he plans to execute for kids and young people in Lagos State, Nigeria,” Gawat said.

OHowever, officials of the Lagos State Government did not disclosed further details of Cenat’s itinerary or the nature of his engagements during the visit.

His visit comes weeks after another American streamer, IShowSpeed, toured Lagos, drawing large crowds and widespread attention on social media.

New Telegraph reports that Cenat, one of the most-followed streamers in the world, is widely known for his live-streamed content across platforms such as Twitch and YouTube, where he commands a massive global audience, particularly among young people.