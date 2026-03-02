Sanwo-Olu Reaffirms Partnership With CIOD To Strengthen Corporate Governance, Leadership Capacity

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to strengthening corporate governance and leadership capacity through deeper collaboration with the Chartered Institute of Directors Nigeria (CIoD).

Sanwo-Olu spoke at the weekend during a courtesy visit by the members of the Governing Council of the Chartered Institute of Directors Nigeria led by its President and Chairman, Otunba Adetunji Oyebanji, at the Lagos House, Marina.

He described the Institute as a critical partner in promoting sound corporate governance in both the public and private sectors, stressing that leadership training and institutional integrity remain vital to national development.

Sanwo-Olu, while reiterating his administration’s commitment to the establishment of the Lagos International Financial Centre, highlighted the State Government’s ongoing push to establish itself as an international financial centre, noting that strong institutions and transparent processes are essential to attracting and retaining foreign direct and portfolio investments.