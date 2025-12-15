Sanwo-Olu Reaffirms Lagos Support For Nigerian Army

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has reaffirmed his administration’s continued support and cooperation with the Nigerian Army and other security agencies, stressing that strong partnerships are critical to maintaining safety and stability.

The governor made the statement on Monday while attending the opening ceremony of the 2025 Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Annual Conference in Lagos, alongside Vice President Kashim Shettima.

Sanwo-Olu commended officers and men of the Nigerian Army for their dedication and sacrifices in protecting the country, noting that their commitment remains central to national security and peace.

According to the governor, Lagos State’s experience has shown that effective security is achieved through collaboration, shared responsibility, and sustained cooperation between government and security agencies.

He thanked the Chief of Army Staff and the leadership of the Nigerian Army for convening the annual conference, describing it as a vital platform for strategic engagement, professional reflection, and strengthening operational effectiveness.

Sanwo-Olu expressed optimism that deliberations at the conference would produce meaningful outcomes that would further enhance the capacity of the Nigerian Army to address evolving security challenges across the country.