Sanwo-Olu Reacts As Explosion Kills Two, Injures 77 In Ibadan

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Governor of Lagos State on Wednesday commiserated with Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde over the fire explosion in Ibadan, the state capital on Tuesday.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that explosive devices stored by illegal miners in Ibadan caused the explosion that killed at least two persons and injured about 77 residents in the state.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement posted on his official X handle, described the incident as disheartening, saying that the people of Lagos State stand in solidarity with their Oyo counterparts.

The post reads, “My thoughts are with the families of the victims. This is a disheartening incident that calls for unity and support in these challenging times.

“Commendable efforts by Governor Makinde for the swift response and deployment of first responders in the wake of the disaster. The collaboration of agencies and rescue operations is crucial.

“The people of Lagos stand in solidarity with our brothers and sisters in Oyo State, and we are ready to provide any support required during these times.”