Sanwo-Olu Promises To Step Up Support For Businesses

On the path to making Lagos a twenty-first-century economy, Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-olu, has echoed the solution of his administration to step up support to make businesses thrive in the state.

He made this known at Sol Beach, Oniru, one of the centres of the 72-hour #Greater Lagos Fiesta and countdown to the New Year, 2024 event on Sunday.

While expressing delight at the level of peaceful co-existence in the state, which he noted had recorded zero armed robbery rate in recent years, Sanwo-Olu said that it is the reason the 72 hours of non-stop entertainment that included the 2024 countdown is made possible.

The six designated venues for the Fiesta included Sol Beach, Oniru, Agege, Epe, Ikorodu, Badagry, and Ajegunle.

Commending the organising committee for holding the event, simultaneously in six locations across Lagos, the Governor further said that the event is an annual tradition to celebrate music, entertainment, and the vibrant spirit of Lagos.

He also said it is about supporting and appreciating the residents, preserving culture, boosting tourism and youth development.

The governor, who was flanked by his deputy, Dr Kadri Hamzat, and other state executive council members, observed that the countdown to a new year is not peculiar to Lagos as there is always a countdown in every city of the world, but Lagos is marking it concurrently across six locations.

“We are happy because there is peace in Lagos. I want to thank all of you, this is another freshness and we hope to make it bigger next year. 2024 will be a glorious, better year for me and all of us, reaching our set career growth among other positives.”

Before and after the governor’s speech, comedians and music artists entertained the residents who had come to participate in the 72-hour non-stop entertainment as well as joined in the countdown to the New Year.

Also, at about 10 seconds into the New Year, there was a chorus countdown to 2024 by the governor and the residents at the venue.

In addition, fireworks from excited residents started taking over from 40 seconds to the time.

On hand to entertain the guests were over 25 artists and comedians including Innocent Idibia popularly Tubaba; David Adeleke alias Davido; Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe also known as Kiss Daniel.

The crowd at the event stayed back till the last artist, Miss Daniel performed and did not leave even after one of the deejays started playing popular Afrobeat songs.

Aside from state executive council members, there were lawmakers at both the state and federal in attendance just as former commissioners, senators, and House of Representatives members were also sighted.