Sanwo-Olu Promises Continued Support For Devt Of Creative Industry

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to fostering the creative industry by endorsing the All-Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) 2025, set to be hosted in Lagos.

The announcement was made during a courtesy visit by members of AFRIMA’s International Committee and representatives of the African Union Commission (AUC) at Lagos House, Ikeja.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Gboyega Akosile, Governor Sanwo-Olu emphasized Lagos’s role as a hub for entertainment, fashion, and the arts, underscoring his government’s dedication to creating opportunities for creative talents to thrive.

“Entertainment, tourism, and the creative space are cardinal objectives for us,” he said. “The creative industry is a major employer of youth and a platform to tell the African story to the world.

We will continue to provide space, hope, and a conducive business environment for creatives to excel.”

Sanwo-Olu expressed pride in Lagos being selected to host AFRIMA 2025, noting the state’s robust infrastructure and readiness to support the prestigious event.

“It is an honor that AFRIMA deemed Lagos fit for 2025. We are able and committed to taking it forward,” he affirmed.

The delegation, led by Ms. Angela Martins, Head of the Culture Department and Acting Director of Social Development, Culture, and Sports at the AUC, thanked the Lagos State Government for its previous support in hosting AFRIMA.

“We are grateful for Lagos’s partnership and look forward to continued collaboration for AFRIMA 2025 and beyond,” Martins said, highlighting the event’s role in promoting Africa’s cultural and creative industries.

Mr. Mike Dada, President and Executive Producer of AFRIMA, explained that Lagos was chosen as the host due to the Sanwo-Olu administration’s commitment to the creative sector, a key pillar of its THEMES+ agenda.

He described Lagos as “the mecca of entertainment, music, and the film industry in the Middle East and Africa” and sought institutional and financial support to host over 1,500 artists and managers.

“AFRIMA promotes African cities and unites our people through music. We need the right partnership to make this a success,” Dada said.

AFRIMA 2025, scheduled for November, has garnered support from national, continental, and international stakeholders, reinforcing its status as a premier platform for recognizing musical talent across Africa.

